Albion Man Sentenced To Over 21 Years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Albion Man was sentenced to over 21 Years In Prison on Wednesday.

Chad Fulk, age 40 was sentenced following his plea of guilty to possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Fulk was sentenced to 262 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

According to court documents, on September 23rd, 2017 Fulk possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams of more of methamphetamine and then led Fort Wayne Police on a high-speed chase and was later apprehended after a traffic accident. As part of the plea agreement, Fulk was ordered to pay restitution for damage caused by the accident.