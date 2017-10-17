Albion BMV branch consolidating to Kendallville branch

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Albion BMV branch will be consolidated into the Kendallville branch beginning Friday, Oct. 27.

Indiana BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy has approved the consolidation plan. No jobs will be lost in the consolidation. The Albion and Kendallville branches are currently staffed by the same employees, with branches open on alternating days.

The Kendallville branch will be open five days a week beginning Monday, Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Albion branch will be open through Thursday, Oct. 26.

