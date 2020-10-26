Airport authority completes sale for Amazon warehouse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority completed the sale of 137.93 acres of land that will be developed into an Amazon warehouse.

The sale of the land, located on Airport Expressway between Smith Road and Coverdale Road across from Franklin Electric, was completed to IXD Fort Wayne, LLC and Ambrose Property Group. Amazon plans to build a new, $60 million, 629,186 square foot warehouse there.

“This is exactly the type of project that we worked to attract to the Airport district while protecting FWA’s operations,” said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports. “This allows the property to be put on the tax role and contribute to the economic strength of the community.”

The Airport Authority says the FAA released the land for non-aeronautical development with restrictions to ensure the site was airport-compatible.