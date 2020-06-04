Airport announces $47 million west terminal expansion

By
Caleb Hatch
-
(Photo Supplied/FW Airport)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority announced Thursday a $47 million airport expansion and renovation project for the west terminal.

The total project cost is $47,344,039, with Michael Kinder & Sons doing the construction with assistance from Flintco.

The project is in phase three of a five-stage design process, with the inclusion of an expanded ticketing area, new baggage handling, system, additional jet bridges, new holding rooms, expanded/renovated mechanical systems and modernization of the inside and outside of the west terminal.

Construction is set to start in the Spring of 2021, with completion set for Spring 2023.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here