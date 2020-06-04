Airport announces $47 million west terminal expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority announced Thursday a $47 million airport expansion and renovation project for the west terminal.

The total project cost is $47,344,039, with Michael Kinder & Sons doing the construction with assistance from Flintco.

The project is in phase three of a five-stage design process, with the inclusion of an expanded ticketing area, new baggage handling, system, additional jet bridges, new holding rooms, expanded/renovated mechanical systems and modernization of the inside and outside of the west terminal.

Construction is set to start in the Spring of 2021, with completion set for Spring 2023.