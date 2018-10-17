Airfare expected to rise ahead of holiday travel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Airfare is expected to climb for the holiday season, and one aviation professor at Purdue University says the higher prices might stick around for a little while even after the holiday season.

Aviation and Transportation Technology Professor Yi Gao says higher fuel costs will likely be the main factor that drives the price of an airline ticket higher than in previous years, but there are many other things to consider as well, like inflation and the pressure to raise salaries for airline workers.

This, in turn, could see higher airfares continue well into 2019 if the economy continues to move in the right direction.

Gao says travelers planning to fly during the holidays should make their plans quickly to avoid rising prices from rising fuel costs.