Air Show attracts tens of thousands

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Air Show this past weekend was a success.

More than 51,000 people showed up to watch the US Air Force Thunderbirds in action, as well as plenty of air-and-land-based demonstrations.

While the weekend kicked off Friday night at Parkview Field with a commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, 36,000 of those attendees showed up on Saturday to watch the Thunderbirds’ F-16 fighter jets show off precision aerobatics and break the sound barrier more than a few times.

In addition to the Thunderbirds, the A-10 Thunderbolt from the 122nd, the U.S. Special Operations Para-Commandos, the F-100 Super Sabre, the P-51 Mustang CAF Redtail Squadron, Kent Pietsch, Skip Stewart, Shockwave Jet Truck and many other performers thrilled the crowd.

“The Thunderbirds are an irresistible draw for anyone who wants to see what their jets can do under the command of best Air Force aviators in the world,” said Col. Kyle Noel, Executive Director of the Fort Wayne Air Show. “It was our pleasure to host the Thunderbirds and all of the pilots and performers for the air show this weekend. And the fact that we had more than 50,000 people come through our gates was a testament to this event. We look forward to hosting another air show.”