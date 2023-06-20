Air quality alert extended to Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – More of the same for WOWO Land, as an Air Quality Action Day has been declared for Wednesday in northeast Indiana.

An alert had already been declared for Monday and Tuesday of this week.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that the Indiana Department of Environmental Management extended the alert due to high levels of ozone and lingering wildfire smoke.

Children, the elderly, and those with heart and lung issues should avoid exertion or heavy work outside.

You can stay up to date on air quality by going to smogwatch.IN.gov.