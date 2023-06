FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An Air Quality Alert has been issued for all of Indiana for Wednesday.

An alert continues for northeast Indiana Tuesday.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that the Indiana Department of Environmental Management made the decision based on continuing smoke from Canadian wildfires.

AirNow.gov showed that air quality early Tuesday afternoon was considered unhealthy for all people, but especially children, the elderly, and those with heart or lung disease.