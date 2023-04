FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An Air Quality Action Day has been issued for three northeast Indiana counties Friday.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management made the announcement Thursday that Allen, Huntington, and Wabash counties are included in the alert. Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that it will be in effect until midnight tonight.

Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should avoid exertion or heavy work outside.