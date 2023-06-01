Air Quality Action Day declared for three counties for Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Allen County Department of Health Release, WOWO) – The level of ozone in Allen County has been forecast by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to be high for tomorrow – Friday, June 2.

Active children and adults, the elderly and people with heart or lung disease should limit or avoid prolonged outdoor exertion while an Air Quality Action Day for Ozone is in effect. If breathing becomes difficult, go indoors and contact your health care provider.

Ground-level ozone – a lung irritant that can cause coughing and breathing difficulties – is formed when sunlight and hot weather bake vehicle exhaust, factory emissions and gasoline vapors. Weather conditions used in forecasting levels of ground-level ozone include amount of sunshine, temperature, wind direction and humidity. Even at low levels, breathing ground-level ozone can trigger a variety of health problems for people with asthma and other respiratory illnesses.

To reduce ozone levels, everyone should:

Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation

Avoid using the drive-thru, and combine errands into one trip

Avoid refueling vehicles or using gas-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

Turn off engines when idling for more than 30 seconds

Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or higher

For more information, visit the IDEM Smog Watch website at www.SmogWatch.IN.gov.

UPDATE: The Indiana Department of Environmental Management says that Huntington and Wabash counties also both have air quality action days issued for Friday.