AgriNovus Indiana Launches Field Atlas to Empower Students to Explore Careers in Agbioscience

AgriNovus Indiana, an initiative to fuel growth in the state’s agbioscience economy, launched Field Atlas Tuesday, a career exploration platform that informs high school and college students about the kinds of diverse professions in the growing agbiosciences industry.

Field Atlas is an online tool that offers a peer-to-peer program among students that enables them to explore a variety of agbioscience careers through videos and a quiz. In addition, students have access to employer profiles designed to educate the students about the kinds of agbioscience career opportunities they could pursue ranging from plant biologist to data scientist.

“Field Atlas is far more than a website; it’s a powerful online tool augmented with students on Indiana campuses who connect the dots between courses of study and the tremendous opportunities in agbioscience,” said Mitch Frazier, president and CEO of AgriNovus Indiana. “Field Atlas creates a new way – both digitally and in person – to introduce Indiana students to the vast array of career opportunities in agbioscience. ”

Indiana’s agbiosciences industry is a significant economic driver to Indiana’s economy, employing more than 75,000 individuals. To secure Indiana’s leadership position in the agbiosciences, Indiana must continue to create a robust talent pool with the right blend of skills, education and innovators.

While Indiana’s talent generation in core agbiosciences occupations is aligned with demand, the industry struggles to attract talent in allied occupations, such as business and technology, according to the 2016 AgriNovus and TEConomy Partners study, “Indiana Agbiosciences: Ensuring a Sustainable Workforce for our Future”.

“Field Atlas connects students to these opportunities by providing content in a way that students want to be reached – online and by their peers,” said Melissa Rekeweg, senior director of talent at AgriNovus. “Students set up a profile, discover careers they find interesting and hear from real professionals at Indiana agbioscience companies working in those fields.”

The site is also available for universities and employers. Universities can use Field Atlas as a resource to assist students in understanding what types of jobs are available at different agbioscience companies and provide additional context for agbioscience careers. Employers using the site gain the opportunity to share more information about their company, what they do, their company culture and the types of careers they offer.

To experience Field Atlas, visit www.myfieldatlas.com.

The launch of Field Atlas comes less than two weeks after AgriNovus Indiana launched its first-ever Producer-Led Innovation Challenge. Presented by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council and Indiana Soybean Alliance, the Challenge is designed to create new solutions that solve critical gaps in farm management software defined by a panel of three progressive Indiana farmers. Learn more about the Challenge online at www.AgriNovusIndiana.com/Challenge.