Aging and In Home Services of Northeast Indiana Grab & Go Meal Distribution coming

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Aging and In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana has a Grab& Go Meal Distribution set for this Friday.

The Community Grab ‘n Go Meal Distribution on Friday, April 24th in their parking lot at 8101 W. Jefferson Blvd between 10 am and 12 noon as supplies last. This event is for individuals 60 years of age and older. Each attendee 60+ will receive a prepackaged box of 5 shelf-stable meals at no charge.

AIHS asks interested individuals to please have their Photo ID and telephone number accesible upon check-in. No alternate pick-up persons will be allowed – if you or your loved one is homebound please call our Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 260-469-3036 to set up Meals on Wheels/Home Delivered Meals.

This event is a drive thru service only and AIHS asks that all attendees remain in their vehicles during check-in & meal pick-up.

AIHS is also asking the community to assist in identifying older adults who are at-risk but may not be aware of AIHS’ services. If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, just call us: 260-745-1200.