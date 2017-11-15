Agen moves on to “live round” of NBC’s “The Voice”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne 16-year-old is moving on to the next round of NBC’s The Voice.

Addison Agen survived the final round of taped episodes of the nationally-televised singing competition last night, making it into the playoffs.

Those will be different than what she’s been used to: instead of just relying on the show’s judges to move forward, she’ll have to convince America, as fans will have a chance to vote on performances from here on out to decide who wins.

The winning contestant gets $100,000 and a recording contract.