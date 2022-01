China wound up $16 billion short of achieving its obligations under the Phase One Trade Deal with the U.S. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack told the House Ag Committee this week that the U.S. has unfinished business with the Chinese about the two-year trade deal… first that it fell short on its commitment, but Vilsack also says China has not yet revised its import rules for crop biotechnology approvals, dried distillers’ grains, ethanol purchases, and many other already agreed-to obligations.