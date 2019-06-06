Ag Retailers Association Raise Disaster Relief Concerns

The Ag Retailers Association is expressing concerns regarding the potential lack of planting, and its impact on retailers. The supplemental disaster relief passed by Congress may have “unintended consequences” in harming retailers, the association explained in a letter to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. The association is urging Perdue to implement disaster aid in a way that doesn’t harm its members.

The disaster aid package passed by Congress includes $3 billion for farm-related assistance. In the letter, Ag Retailers Association President Daren Coppock says the association “wholeheartedly” supports the efforts by Congress. However, agriculture retailers that sell inputs to farmers could be left holding the products, which would either drop in value, or be of no value at all, if widespread preventative planting occurs. The association suggests delaying the preventative planting date in the affected states in 2019, to not alter planting decisions by farmers.

USDA lawyers did confirm to Agri-Pulse Wednesday that unplanted acres will not be eligible for the separate trade aid package.