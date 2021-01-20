Ag Groups Welcome Biden Picks for Agriculture Deputy Secretary

Farm groups applaud incoming President Joe Biden’s pick for Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary. Biden recently announced the nomination of Dr. Jewel Bronaugh to the post.

Bronaugh, in 2018 was appointed as the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner. She previously served as the Virginia State Executive Director for the USDA Farm Service Agency during the Obama administration.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall says, “Dr. Bronaugh’s nomination, as well as the nomination of Tom Vilsack for Secretary of Agriculture, shows President-elect Biden is carefully considering the challenges facing our nation’s farmers.”

National Farmers Union President Rob Larew says, “Under Dr. Jewel Bronaugh’s leadership, the USDA will be in good hands,” adding, “As the first Black woman to hold this position, Dr. Bronaugh also brings an important perspective to the USDA.”

Bronaugh has more than 20 years of experience in food and agricultural issues. If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to hold the second-in-command position at USDA.