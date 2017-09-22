AG Curtis Hill announces investigation into Equifax breach

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): As of Friday, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill sent a letter to attorneys representing Equifax announcing that his office is launching an investigation into the Equifax data breach affecting 3.8 million Indiana residents.

The company divulged Sept. 7 that Equifax officials discovered in July that its data systems were compromised via a cyberattack against the company, exposing the personal financial data of more than 140 million Americans.

RELATED: Hackers access personal data of more than 143 million Equifax consumers

“It is imperative that Equifax cooperate fully with all State and Federal authorities to provide verifiable information that will lead to the identification, apprehension, conviction and disruption of the criminals, terrorists, individuals and/or organizations responsible for this attack,” Hill wrote in the letter. “We will pursue all penalties and remedies available under the law on behalf of our citizens. We expect the full cooperation of Equifax in providing information on the inception and duration of the breach, the security protocols in place during the breach and the conduct of Equifax following the discovery of the breach.”

Read the full text of the letter here.