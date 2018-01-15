AG announces expansion of Indiana’s Human Trafficking Unit

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Additional investigators and attorneys are being assigned to the Human Trafficking Investigations Unit in the Indiana attorney general’s office.

Attorney General Curtis Hill announced the expansion of the unit Monday as part of Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Hill’s office says the added investigators and attorneys include former police officers and prosecutors who have extensive law enforcement experience.

The investigations unit also works to raise public awareness of human trafficking and collaborates with schools on how to spot warning signs in students.

Hill says in a release that “victims trapped in this illegal enterprise who are desperate for a better way of life need to know there is help and hope.”