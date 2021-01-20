Ag and Food Groups Welcome President Biden

Agriculture groups welcomed President Joe Biden to Washington, D.C., while looking forward to tackling current issues.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall says AFBF “congratulates President Joe Biden,” adding the same for Vice President Kamala Harris “as she makes history as the first woman to serve as America’s vice president.”

Duvall laid out the issues facing rural America in his statement, including labor, broadband and sustainability goals, adding, “Let’s get to work on solutions.”

National Farmers Union President Rob Larew says, “We stand ready to work with the Biden administration to ensure they are implemented in a way that supports the success” of farmers and ranchers.

While congratulating Biden, American Feed Industry Association President and CEO Constance Cullman stated, “Our country is facing tough challenges, but just as a farmer does not give up on farming after a difficult growing year, we will not give up in our belief that we can and will meet these challenges.”