AFBF Virtual Annual Convention Set for January 10-13

The American Farm Bureau Federation will kick off its annual convention this weekend but it is virtual like so many others. Some events start Friday. During the difficult circumstances that have forced a virtual vs. in person gathering, Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall says their Stronger Together theme has a lot of meaning.

Duvall: What it means is even in a difficult year, we find ways to unite and focus on the issues that we’re facing and find solutions to it. Whether it be through policy or whether it just be through working with federal departments to find an answer to that question. And, Stronger Together means that even through technology, we can meet face-to-face, and talk about those issues and find those solutions.

The online convention is free and offers 50 speakers who will present during the 20 breakout sessions.

Duvall: Just like an in-person convention, we’re expecting to have top of the line communications on the hottest issues. And then we have three keynotes, Mike Rowe from Dirty Jobs will be with us, Rorke Denver who is a Navy Seal is going to be there to motivate us and inspire us. And then of course Beth Ford, Land O’ Lakes President and CEO will be doing a fireside chat with me about issues that American agriculture faces.

Duvall encourages you to register and follow along online.

Duvall: Farmer-leaders from around the country that never had the opportunity to go to national convention are going to have the opportunity to experience what our national convention does every year, and the information that comes through that. And that information will be available for 90 days after the convention. We’re inviting people that are not members, that are just interested in agriculture and to learn more about what farmers and ranchers do to supply them with food each and every day.

There is no trade show this year, but Farm Bureau has put together a virtual showcase. Learn more about that and the sessions and get the registration link at https://annualconvention.fb.org/.

Source: NAFB News