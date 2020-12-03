Aerospace supplier to close Fort Wayne plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne aerospace plant will close at the end of January, cutting 52 jobs.

The SMI Division of DCX-CHOL Enterprises will close their plant located at 1615 East Wallace Street. Officials say via the WARN notice that this closure is expected to be permanent and affect all 52 employees by Jan. 31, 2021.

All employees were notified of the closure on Dec. 1.

DCX CHOL is a Los Angeles-based company that manufactures military and aerospace cable assemblies, wire harnesses and connectors.