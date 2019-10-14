AEM Releases September Equipment Sales Results

September was a fairly solid month overall for retail sales of tractors and combines in the United States and Canada, according to the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Total farm tractor sales in the U.S. increased 18.7 percent in September compared to last year, while combine sales increased 12.3 percent.

Year to date, total U.S. tractor sales are up nearly five percent, while sales of combines are up 1.8 percent.

For Canada, total farm tractor sales were up 13.7 percent, while sales of combines were down 25.5 percent. Year-to-date, total tractor sales in Canada are down 4.4 percent, while sales of combines have decreased 27.7 percent.

AEM senior vice president of ag services, Curt Blades, calls the sales figures solid, but says the organization continues “to hear from our members real concerns about the overall ag economy.”

AEM is an international trade group representing off-road equipment manufacturers and suppliers with more than 1,000 companies and more than 200 product lines in the agriculture and construction industry sectors worldwide.