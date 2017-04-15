Advisory: Statewide Silver Alert declared for 79-year-old man

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 79-year-old man from Trafalgar, Indiana.

Robert Gasper is described as white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Gasper was last seen Friday, April 14, 2017 at 8:23 pm in Trafalgar, which is located approximately 25 miles south of Indianapolis. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, he is believed to be in danger.

Gasper may also be disoriented and require medical assistance.

He is believed to be driving a black 2005 Cadillac Escalade, with Indiana plate D790CJ.

If you have any information on Robert Gasper, contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Department by calling 812-988-6655 ext. 0 or 911.