Additional Bass Road developments proposed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne developer has plans to build more than a hundred homes along Bass Road.

Oakmont Development has filed plans to build 156 single-family homes in Aboite Township, according to the Journal Gazette.

The developer wants to build 97 lots in the Livingston Lakes neighborhood, and another 59 lots in the Palmira Lakes area. The Allen County Plan Commission will hear proposals on both requests next month.

The homes are expected to be worth anywhere from $250,000 to $400,000.