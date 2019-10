BERNE, Ind. (WOWO): Some Adams County residents lost the ability to call 911 this morning.

The Sheriff’s Department says on Facebook that there are technical difficulties with landline phones in the Berne area.

If you live in or around Berne and need to call 911, do so on your cell phone or call 260-724-5345, extension 1.

There’s no timetable for when service will be restored.