Adam Stern on When IndyCar can Return

This week’s episode: Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal/Sports Business Daily joins to discuss the impact of NASCAR’s return to racing on IndyCar, the business ramifications for the series and teams, the TV schedule, Roger Penske and the search for a third engine manufacturer.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

