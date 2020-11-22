Adam Stern on TV Rights, Grid Expansion and a Third OEM

Caleb Hatch
This week’s episode: Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal joins to discuss IndyCar surviving the 2020 season, TV rights negotiations, teams expanding for 2021 and the search for a third OEM.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

