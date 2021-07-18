Adam Stern on the Video Game, TV Deal and a Third OEM

This week’s episode: Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal joins to discuss the IndyCar video game coming in 2023, the next focus on getting a docuseries, the latest on the next TV deal and the ongoing search for a third engine manufacturer.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.