Activists decorate sidewalks, remember Fort Wayne homicide victims

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An activist group calling for an end to gun violence in Fort Wayne spent Sunday afternoon leaving their mark on downtown Fort Wayne.

The group, called Flip This City, decorated sidewalks with messages and memorials written in chalk. The group’s Amy Davis tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 it was not only a chance to remember those who were taken from life far too early, but also to renew their push to oust Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards.

“You commit a crime in our town, we want to send a loud and clear message that you’re going to pay for it. That’s what we’re lacking right now, the prosecution, the charges.”

They want Richards to resign, saying she takes far too long to press charges against homicide suspects. Richards refuses and says her office is doing all it can.