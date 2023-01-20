Active Shooter Situation Thursday Night In Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): An active shooter shot at least one person in an Evansville Walmart, then was killed by police Thursday night.

The calls for an active shooter came in at 9:59 p.m. at the Walmart on South Red Bank Road and police were quick to respond.

Once officers were able to get inside the store, the man got into a shootout with police throughout the store. Police were able to shoot and neutralize the man, who is now deceased from his injuries. No officers were hit by the gunfire.

“There were multiple times that he was actually shooting at officers before they were able to shoot him. At this time we do not know how many other people he shot at…” said Sgt. Anna Gray with Evansville Police outside of the Walmart Thursday.

Evansville Police say that the one victim was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

Police are still trying to determine if there were any other victims from the shooting. Sgt. Gray says that anyone who may have been injured, or know more about the shooting, should contact police immediately.

The identity of the suspect has not been released by police. There was not an immediate known motive for the attack. The investigation is still ongoing.