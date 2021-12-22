ACPL to end fines for cardholders 17 and under

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) will end overdue fines and fees for cardholders 17 and under starting next year.

The move goes into effect Jan. 3, 2022.

Also, cardholders age 17 and under will no longer accumulate fines and fees for overdue materials.

The move follow’s ACPL Fresh Start campaign last summer, which waived existing fines and fees that had collected on youth’s library accounts prior to June 3, 2021.

“I am absolutely thrilled the Board agreed unanimously to this policy change. It’s a major step toward increasing access and removing barriers for youth,” said Executive Director Susan Baier.

Existing fees and fines will be cleared from youth accounts on Jan. 3. Fines and fees related to lost or damaged items will still be in place.