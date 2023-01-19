ACLU Lawsuit Dropped

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) You may remember the lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Indiana defending a transgender girl’s right to play girls sports. Now, the court case appears to have been settled.

Court documents say the suit was dropped Wednesday. The ACLU withdrew the lawsuit that challenged the state of Indiana’s law that would keep girls school sports exclusive to girls. This all goes back to a court case involving a 10-year-old transgender girl versus Indianapolis Public Schools, which apparently kept the child from playing on the girls team.

Court docs say the child is no longer apart of IPS and both sides have agreed to drop the suit. Governor Holcomb had vetoed the bill banning trans girls from playing girls sports, but that veto was overpowered by state lawmakers.