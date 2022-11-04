Accomplice sentenced to five years in Shane Nguyen dismemberment case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Jacob Carreon-Hamilton was sentenced to five years in prison Friday in the dismemberment death of Shane Nguyen last year according to Our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Carreon-Hamilton pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement in July 2021.

Mathew Cramer II was convicted of murder, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement on Wednesday in the death of Nguyen.