Accomplice sentenced to five years in Shane Nguyen dismemberment case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Jacob Carreon-Hamilton was sentenced to five years in prison Friday in the dismemberment death of Shane Nguyen last year according to Our Partners in News at ABC 21.
RELATED: Man pleads guilty in case of murder, dismemberment of Silver Alert subject
Carreon-Hamilton pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement in July 2021.
RELATED: Man convicted of murder in Shane Nguyen case, jury recommends life without parole
Mathew Cramer II was convicted of murder, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement on Wednesday in the death of Nguyen.