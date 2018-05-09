Abuse claims against Indiana Tech coaches dismissed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation has dismissed claims that hockey coaches at Indiana Tech verbally and physically abused players.

The college announced Tuesday that 27 players were interviewed by the Fort Wayne school’s human resources department after a handful of players told the Journal Gazette coaches Frank DiCristofaro Sr. and Frank DiCristofaro Jr. would regularly grab them, yell at them and threaten to kick them off the team, and sometimes punch and otherwise bully them.

Players were told no disciplinary action will be taken against the coaches, as the investigation found the interviews with the rest of the team were “not consistent” with the abuse claims, which were deemed “not credible.”

Three of the players who made the allegations have announced plans to leave the school.