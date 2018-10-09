Absentee-in-person voting begins Wednesday

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Voters can choose to vote absentee beginning Wednesday, October 10.

State laws requires absentee voting to begin 28 days before Election Day.

Although some voters may choose to cast their votes by mail, all registered voters can vote “absentee-in-person”, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

To vote absentee-in-person, voters must appear at their county election board office during operating hours. Fort Wayne residents will vote at the Rousseau Center, 1 E. Main Street, which is open during the following hours:

Monday-Friday, 10/10-10/30 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, 10/27 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monday, 11/5 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.



Additional locations will offer absentee-in-person voting between October 31 and November 3.

For those who wish to vote absentee via mail-in-ballot, there are some restrictions. The requirements including any one of the following:

You have a specific, reasonable expectation that you will be absent from the county on Election Day during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open (6 am until 6 pm).

You have a disability.

You are at least 65 years of age.

You will have official election duties outside of your voting precinct.

You are scheduled to work at your regular place of employment during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.

You will be confined due to illness or injury or you will be caring for an individual confined due to illness or injury during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.

You are prevented from voting because of a religious discipline or religious holiday during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.

You are a participant in the state’s address confidentiality program.

You are a member of the military or a public safety officer.

You are a “serious sex offender” as defined in Indiana Code 35-42-4-14(a).

You are prevented from voting due to the unavailability of transportation to the polls.

The general election takes place Tuesday, Nov. 6.