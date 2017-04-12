Abortion parental notification bill heads to Indiana Gov. Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Indiana Senators have given final approval to a heavily amended abortion measure, sending it to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk.

The bill by Republican Sen. Erin Houchin of Salem requires parental notification in some cases when a minor seeks an abortion without parental consent, a legal route known as judicial bypass.

The Senate voted 38-10 Wednesday to concur with the House’s many changes.

Holcomb has not taken a public position on the bill. A message seeking comment was left for his spokeswoman.

Houchin’s bill originally mandated parents receive legal notice when their child pursues a judicial bypass and provided an opportunity to object in court. House changes stripped that provision and require a judge to consider notifying parents.

Other amendments address licensure and reporting for abortion clinics.