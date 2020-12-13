Abducted child found in Williams County

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): An abducted child from Colorado was found after a traffic stop in Williams County Saturday night.

Troopers from the Swanton Patrol Post were notified of a possible child abduction out of Colorado at 7:33 p.m. They then found car matching the description of the vehicle on the Ohio Turnpike.

Troopers stopped the vehicle at mile post 15 in Jefferson Township. The child was found inside, and the child’s non-custodial mother, Christine Mascarenas, was taken into custody without incident.

She is being held in the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio pending extradition back to Colorado. Her charges will stem out of Westminster, Colo. The child was released to the care of Williams County Child Services.