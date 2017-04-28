DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO): A benefit concert will be held this summer for the two Delphi girls killed in February.

Family members gathered Thursday to announce the event called “The Abby and Liberty Field of Dreams Memorial Concert.” The concert is a fundraising effort to build a memorial softball complex in honor of the girls.

The memorial concert will be held July 15 and all proceeds will go to the softball park.

14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams went missing while hiking near the Monon High Bridge on February 13. Their bodies were found the next day on private property less than a mile from the last place they were seen alive.

Officers are still trying to find the person responsible for the murders of the two teen girls. More than two months later, German’s grandparents, Mike and Becky Patty, say they still have faith police will arrest the person responsible.

