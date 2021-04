The event is Tuesday, April 27th at 6:30 pm at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The parking lot opens at 5 pm. There is no cost for tickets, but you must register with this link https://secure.ministrysync.com/ministrysync/RegistrationManager/PublicRegistration.php?eid=20110&NewReference=yes or call A Hope Center at 422-3544. The last day to register is THIS Thursday, April 15th.