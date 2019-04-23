A State Divided on Planting Conditions

It was the best of conditions and it was the worst of conditions, depending on what part of the state you were in over the weekend. Sunny and warm conditions had many growers in Western Indiana in the field and some planting progress was made. But on the Eastern side of 31, cold and rain halted any progress that had been made last week. Eric Miller, with Pioneer, said, “We got some work done last week with some soybeans planted in Union County, and some burndown took place in Rush and Decatur Counties. So, we had some work done but not much.”

Statewide corn planting was 1% complete unchanged from last week. Winter wheat, hay, and pastures were greening up throughout the state, with the percent of winter wheat jointing slightly ahead of the five-year average

Miller’s recommendation is to be patient, “I think patience will still serve us well. Don’t push things too hard if ground conditions don’t warrant it.” According to USDA, last week Indiana had above average rainfall and below average temperatures which significantly increased soil moisture levels. The average temperature for the week was 51.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 1.5 degrees below normal for the state. The amount of rainfall varied from 0.56 inches to 3.25 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 1.87 inches.

The forecast calls for improving conditions later this week, but Miller warns to check the forecast before you pull the planter out of the shed. “Be sure to check the forecast and don’t plant in front of cold wet conditions,” he said.

A tool for you to use this season is the HAT planting forecast calendar from Ryan Martin. It is on our website and made possible by your Indiana Corn and Soybean Checkoffs and First Farmers Bank and Trust.