A record number of travelers are expected in Indiana this holiday season

INDIANA (WOWO) – The roadways in Indiana are expected to have a record number of travelers this holiday season, according to AAA. More than 112.5 million drivers are expected to be out on the roads this year. This is a 4.4 percent increase over last year’s numbers and the highest rate ever recorded since AAA started collecting travel data in 2001. 102.1 million of the 112.5 million are predicted to be highway travelers.

Indiana Department of Transportation is offering these tips to avoid road rage this holiday season:

Remember to leave extra time to get to your destination

Minimize distractions including cell phone usage

Slowdown in work zones or if conditions are not ideal

Plan your route ahead of time using the INDOT mobile app for iPhone and Android devices or use our online traveler system at INDOT.carsprogram.org.

INDOT also would like to make drivers aware of some construction projects going in during the season: