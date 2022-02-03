A Plowing Update From The City of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Street Department will continue plowing and salting City streets throughout the day and throughout the night.

A fresh set of drivers hit the streets this morning for the Fort Wayne Street Department, replacing those who worked overnight diligently to try and combat the snow we have already received. As snow continues to fall and blow, plow trucks will remain on arterial streets to keep them as clear as possible for emergency vehicles. It is after that when crews will work on other main roads as well as side streets.

Allen County, including the city of Fort Wayne, is currently in a State of Emergency and, as stated in the Winter Weather Travel Advisory, travel is restricted to emergency management workers only. All other individuals are directed to refrain from all travel until further notice.