A Halloween Morning Shooting Injures Male Juvenile

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): At approximately 12:43 am Sunday Morning, Fort Wayne Police responded to the 4600 block of Euclid Avenue in reference to an apparent shooting. Upon Officers arrival they located a male Juvenile inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital with Non-Life Threatening Injuries and a short time after arriving at the Hospital Emergency Room Physician downgraded his condition to Life Threatening Injuries.

Detectives are asking that if anyone has any information regarding this incident to please call the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867. The incident remains under investigation.