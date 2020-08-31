A Fun Event This Weekend At Parkview Field

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): While Minor League Baseball’s hietous this season has left Parkview Field predominately dormant on the field, that does not mean that activities have not been plentiful on the grounds at the corners of Ewing Street and West Jefferson Boulevard in Downtown Fort Wayne. This Friday Night, being shown at the ballpark will be the 1992 classic film, “A League of Their Own” on the big screen.

Tickets to attend are just $15 and includes a reserved seat, hot dog, chips, and a drink. Gates open at 6:30 P.M. with the show beginning at 7:15 P.M.

More information can be found by visiting tincaps.com