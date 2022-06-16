A Fort Wayne woman died as the result of Monday’s storm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office says that Janet M. Howell, 89, of Fort Wayne, died as the result of injuries sustained during the storm that struck Fort Wayne Monday night.

Howell was at her residence, in the 5400 block of Mason Drive, during the storm and received a laceration due to shattered glass. She was transported to a local hospital and taken to an operating room, but died as the result of her injuries.

Her cause of death was ruled exsanguation due to sharp forced injuries due to shattered glass, and her manner of death was ruled an accident.

Howell is the only person known to have died as a result of the storm.