A Fort Wayne man has died as the result of a weekend shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office said that Dequavius Devonte Tyler, 27, from Fort Wayne died as the result of his injuries that occurred Sunday morning during the shooting in the 5000 block of Oliver Street.

Police were originally called on multiple reports of shots fired. Shortly after 5 a.m., officers located Tyler suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

His cause of death has been ruled due to multiple gunshot wounds and manner of his death a homicide. It marks the 12th homicide for Fort Wayne/Allen County in 2022.