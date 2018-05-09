9th Annual Veterans’ Memorial Motorcycle Ride takes place this Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – The 9th Annual Veterans’ Memorial Motorcycle Ride will take place this Saturday, May 12.

Registration is $10 per person, and will begin at 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 330. The fundraiser benefits the Schnelker Veterans’ Memorial Park.

American Legion Auxiliary will also be at the legion during the registration period. The group plans to sell poppies, with proceeds supporting the rehabilitation of New Haven Veterans and assistance to their families.

The legion will also hold an open house from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering food specials.

Beginning at 12:30 p.m., an opening ceremony will begin, including a salute to our military by the Legion Honor Guard and the singing of the National Anthem.

The 40+ mile motorcycle ride will begin shortly thereafter, at 1 p.m.

In the event of rain or bad weather, the ride will be rescheduled for June 2.