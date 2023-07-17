93rd Women’s City Golf Tournament Underway At Orchard Ridge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A field of almost 90 entries were on hand Sunday afternoon at Orchard Ridge Country Club on the south side of Fort Wayne to compete in the 93rd edition of the Fort Wayne Women’s Golf Association Women’s City Tournament. After the first day which comprised of 18 holes, 2020 tournament champion Sarah Frazier leads the Women’s City Championship at +1 with a score of 72. 2022 tournament runner-up, Cassidy Ayers sits in second place at +4 with a score of 75. Five-time Women’s City Champion Lori Stinson sits in third at +6 with a score of 77.

In the Senior Division, Joleen Gottwald leads at +6 with a score of 77.

In the Junior Division, Canterbury High School Sophomore Olivia Stronczek currently tops the charts at +13 with a score of 84.

Full standings after the first day of play can be found here.

The tournament continues on Monday with Day 2 competition set to begin at 10 A.M. with a Championship Awards Ceremony and dinner to take place Monday Night at Orchard Ridge.