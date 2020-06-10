91st Annual Indiana FFA Convention Will Go Virtual Next Week

The 91st annual Indiana FFA Convention will kick off on Tuesday but not on the Purdue University campus like usual. This year’s convention is going virtual as well amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiana FFA Reporter Taylor Roy from the Franklin FFA Chapter says she was initially disappointed in the news that convention wouldn’t happen in its traditional format this year, “But we really took the opportunity to capitalize on the things that we could not have done if we were in person. So, I’m very excited about it and I really hope that the members, and supporters, and our families are getting excited as well.”

Roy says one thing they’re doing that wouldn’t have happened in-person is to highlight different locations around the state, like a blacksmith’s shop at Conner Prairie, that highlight this year’s theme- “Forge Your Own Path”.

“We haven’t actually cut a lot out of what normally happens at convention. We found other ways to incorporate them into convention,” Roy told HAT. “For example, we normally have live workshops but instead we’re having them virtually. They’re still happening.”

Roy believes that attendance, albeit virtual attendance, will likely be up this year.

“It was always a big deal in my chapter if you got to go to state convention because that meant that you’re competing in a contest. It wasn’t really open to everyone. So, my family members and other people who would not have been able to go because they don’t have the opportunity presented to them can now actually attend because it’s live to everyone on our website. I’m really excited to see how people will be able to attend and if they’re doing watch parties with their chapter or with their friends to be able to enjoy it.”

The convention officially kicks off on Tuesday and will conclude on Thursday with the installment of new state officers. On Monday night, FFA members across the state will participate in a Netflix Party for Monday Fun Night, all watching “Bee Movie” together.

All the general sessions will be livestreamed via inffa.org.