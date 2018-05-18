8 dead in Texas high school shooting

SANTA FE, Tx. (WOWO): Eight people are dead and one person is in custody after a shooting at a high school southeast of Houston Friday morning.



Assistant Principal Cris Richardson says the suspect in the shooting Friday at Santa Fe High School “has been arrested and secured.”

The school district also confirmed an unspecified number of people are injured but provided no other details.

School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

The Associated Press reports that law enforcement officers worked with school officials to secure the building “and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location.”

Students were transported to another location to reunite with their parents.

One student told Houston television station KTRK that a gunman came into her first-period class and started shooting. The student says she saw one girl with a bloody leg as the class evacuated.

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 residents, located 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Houston.